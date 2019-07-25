× 4 women charged in connection to brawl outside Chambersburg Hospital ER earlier this month

CHAMBERSBURG — Four Chambersburg women have been charged for their roles in a brawl in the Emergency Room that caused the Chambersburg Hospital to be placed on lockdown earlier this month, police say.

The fight occurred on the afternoon of July 18, according to Chambersburg Police. It was between people who were there to be treated for injuries from an assault at another location earlier that day, according to police.

Charged with riot and disorderly conduct for the fight at the hospital are:

Tinesha Nicole Keith, 29, of the 2900 block of Fillmore Drive

Kelly S. Keith, 48, of the 2900 block of Fillmore Drive

Tabitha L. Kendall, 32, of the 200 block of W. Catherine St.

Aunya Breed Keith, 27, of the 200 block of W. Catherine St.

Officers were already at the Chambersburg Hospital investigating the earlier fight when friends and family of the assault victim were gathered in front of the hospital when the other party involved in the incident, a man and a woman, arrived at the scene, police say.

Aunya Keith approached the man and woman and began yelling obscenities at them, police say. The rest of her group then began attacking them, according to police. Aunya Keith was taken to the ground by police, where she allegedly continued to amplify the situation by screaming profanities, police say. Police handcuffed her, but she allegedly ignored commands to remain still and attempted to get back into the fight, even while handcuffed, according to police.

Tinesha Keith struck the woman in the other party several times before police could remove her from the brawl, according to the criminal complaint.

Kelly Keith is accused of grabbing the man in the other party, placing him in a headlock while other members of her group struck him. She and the man were thrown into a hospital vehicle parked nearby, damaging it. When Kelly Keith was taken to the ground, she allegedly continued striking the man, police say.

Kendall allegedly attempted to strike the man in the other party several times while Kelly Keith held him in a headlock, according to police.

The brawl “caused serious inconvenience to the hospital and people in the area,” police said in the complaint, noting several hospital staff members had to assist in breaking up the fight and that the ER had to be placed on lockdown.