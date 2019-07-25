× Carlisle man found hiding in bushes after police chase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 20-year-old Carlisle man with fleeing from police, drug possession, resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license after he was allegedly found hiding in the bushes near railroad tracks after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Dayquawan Long was seen driving a gold Chevrolet Equinox in the area of East Penn and North Hanover Streets in Carlisle at about 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Carlisle Police say. Police were aware that he had active felony warrants, and attempted to detain him, according to police.

But Long allegedly fled on foot across North Hanover Street and went behind a store, running along the railroad tracks, police say.

Officers formed a perimeter around the area and began searching for Long, who was found hiding in thick brush in the area of Fairground Avenue, according to police. A K9 officer located a quantity of marijuana, U.S. currency, and other items in the area where he was found, police say.