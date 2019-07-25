Construction company on Mt. Rose Interchange project, PennDOT exchange statements after latest news of delays

“Apparently, the York Daily Record (YDR) has chosen to publish one side of a very dismal story – the reconstruction of an old but well-recognized interstate highway, I-83. The angle that YDR presented was from the viewpoint of PennDOT. Major construction projects are massive efforts by all parties involved: heavy and highway construction contractors, such as Cherry Hill Construction, and public owners, such as PennDOT. Beyond those principal players, there are hundreds of other stakeholders, including engineers (who design), construction consultants (who oversee), suppliers, subcontractors, haulers, and many others. Cherry Hill recognizes that all of our work is being done for the most important stakeholder: the Pennsylvania public. There is no desire by any stakeholder (especially Cherry Hill) to find that its project is not maintaining schedule, and often on projects like this there is no reason to believe that the construction contractor is the one at fault (in whole or in part) for delays in the completion of the project. The I-83 project is a good case in point.

The YDR article refers to correspondence back and forth between Cherry Hill and PennDOT. That is because Cherry Hill has serious disputes with PennDOT and there have been countless times on this project when the design has been “not constructible” as specified in the drawings that were offered to the contractor for bid. For example, sometimes the design anticipates a specific type of material that is anticipated to exist below the surface – AND THAT MATERIAL IS NOT THERE. Sometimes, there are better, more cost-effective alternative means by which drainage piping can be installed, BUT THE OWNER DOES NOT WANT TO PAY THE HIGHER PRICE TO INSTALL THE DRAINAGE THAT WAY. These kinds of problems, along with many others, have arisen during this project, and Cherry Hill has been working mightily to solve them, as well as to be fairly paid for its solutions. We have not been satisfied with our efforts to get paid for our work, and we have found that PennDOT has been penalizing us with the excuse that it is the contractor’s fault. Not so.

In this project, there have been many instances in which PennDOT has simply refused to acknowledge that it has made mistakes, and that is very unfortunate for the contractor and for the public. It is Cherry Hill’s right and duty to call PennDOT to account for those mistakes. Decisions have not been timely made by the engineers representing the public, and Cherry Hill has suffered unnecessarily. Cherry Hill has been forced to advance its labor force (composed of good, hard-working Pennsylvanians) and to reconfigure its work to advance the progress of the job. But that is not easy, and it is costly because a whole variety of inefficiencies arise because of schedule changes that were not originally anticipated. When a contractor is forced to play “catch-up” because of a public owner’s mistakes and decisions (or indecisions), the contractor bears temporarily what are called “acceleration costs,” and Cherry Hill will hold PennDOT to account for these and other damages before an independent state board.