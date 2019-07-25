× Dover man charged after allegedly choking his brother during argument over fan

YORK COUNTY — A brotherly argument over the location of a fan and a broken glass tobacco pipe led to stangulation, assault, and harassment charges for an 18-year-old Dover man, police say.

Dalton Samuel Lee Doyle, of the 100 block of Seneca Avenue, was charged after allegedly choking his brother during a fight at their home Wednesday night, according to Northern York County Regional Police. During the incident, Doyle allegedly got on top of his brother, stating he was going to place him in a “civilian restraint.” He allegedly grabbed his brother’s arms, forced them around his brother’s throat, and squeezed down until the victim could not breathe, police say.

According to police, the fight began with an argument after Doyle took a fan from his brother’s room. Doyle’s brother confronted him, angry because he had told Doyle several times not to enter his room, the victim told police. When he returned the fan to his room, Doyle’s brother told police, he noticed that a glass tobacco pipe was missing, and returned to the living room of the home to confront his brother about it.

Another argument ensued, during which Doyle allegedly threw his brother’s tobacco pipe to the ground, shattering it, police say. Doyle then demanded that his brother help clean up the glass, but his brother refused, police say. The argument then turned physical, resulting in the choking allegations against Doyle, according to police.

After freeing himself from Doyle’s restraint, the victim told police he went outside to call his mother, and Doyle locked him out of the house. The victim then called police, according to the criminal complaint.

Doyle was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Central Booking, police say.

The victim refused medical treatment.