Franklin County woman accused of creating, distributing child porn on Facebook Messenger

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Chambersburg woman has been charged with sexual abuse of children after police say she was found making and exchanging child pornography.

Tonia Marie Brunk, of the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East, was charged Wednesday after State Police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding her activity on Facebook, police say. The Computer Crime Task Force determined that she had created, distributed, and received child pornography files on Facebook Messenger, according to police.

Videos showed her allegedly committing indecent assault on a prepubescent girl, police say.

Police executed a search warrant at Brunk’s residence on Wednesday, where she was interviewed and arrested without incident, according to police.

She is currently at Franklin County Prison awaiting arraignment on charges of indecent assault, sexual abuse of children, and criminal use of a communication facility.