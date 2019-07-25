× Lancaster Police seek help in locating man wanted on several warrants

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are searching for a 28-year-old Lancaster man wanted on warrants from multiple law enforcement agencies in Lancaster and Chester counties.

Jaquay Maurice Roane is wanted for two counts of stalking, burglary, criminal attempt — kidnapping, simple assault, and criminal mischief, police say. He also has two outstanding bench warrants from the Lancaster Sheriffs Office (resisting arrest) and through Chester County (possession of a firearm, robbery, and terroristic threats).

Police believe Roane has ties to the Coatesville area of Chester County and Lancaster County.

Anyone with information on the current location of Roane is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.