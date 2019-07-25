NC man indicted on charges connected to armed robberies in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A North Carolina man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on robbery and firearms charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

David Rinehardt, 20, and his co-conspirators, who have not been identified, allegedly robbed six Harrisburg businesses and their customers on April 6 and April 8, said U.S. Attorney David Freed.

They’re accused of stealing cash, cartons of cigarettes, credit cards, cell phones and a tip jar from the following businesses on April 6: Los Brothers Mini Mart, V and E Market, Sayford Market, Al’s Café and Beer King, U.S. Attorney Freed added.

Two days later, they allegedly took cash and quantities of oxycodone, acetaminophen, and oxymorphone hydrochloride from a Rite Aid pharmacy.

