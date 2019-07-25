× Police accuse South Carolina sex offender of taking pictures of underage girls in York County hotel pool

YORK COUNTY — A South Carolina man accused of taking more than 100 pictures of underage girls swimming in in the pools of several Central Pennsylvania hotels will stand trial in York County Court.

Jeffrey Hamilton Carr, 60, of Orangeburg, SC, is a registered sex offender in his home state, records show. He was convicted of peeping, voyeurism or aggravated voyeurism in that state in 1994, according to state records.

He also has a 1990 conviction in Ohio for public indecency, records say.

In the York County incident, Carr is not charged for taking the pictures, according to Fairview Township Police, who arrested him in May. Rather, Carr was charged after police investigating the pool complaints discovered 15 videos of child pornography on his computer, the criminal complaint states.

Carr will be tried on August 16.

According to Fairview Township Police, officers were dispatched to the Clarion Inn on Sheraton Drive on May 25 to investigate the report of a suspicious man taking photos of children. Police discovered there were several girls ages 12 and under staying at the hotel for a softball tournament, the complaint states. Carr was seen taking photos of the girls, but quickly left when people attempted to confront him about it, according to police.

Later that night, police say, officers were summoned back to the Clarion Inn for a second time — this time because people there had detained Carr, according to the complaint.

Carr told police he was visiting from South Carolina for the weekend. He initially denied taking photos of children, but later admitted he might have some on his phone, according to police. He was then taken to the Fairview Township Police Station for further questioning, where police learned Carr was actually a guest at a Springhill Suites in Dauphin County, the complaint states.

He allegedly admitted that he had visited various hotels with swimming pools around Central Pennsylvania, taking more than 100 photos of underage girls because they “looked good” to him, police say.

After hearing Carr mention a personal computer in his hotel room, police obtained a search warrant and seized the computer on May 28, according to the complaint. Lab analysis of the computer uncovered 15 videos of child pornography, according to police.

The videos represent “a small sampling of the total amount of apparent child pornography on that device,” police said in the complaint.