Police arrest man for walking along Interstate 83 with a machete

YORK COUNTY — State Police arrested a homeless man from California after he was spotted walking along Interstate 83 while carrying a machete Wednesday afternoon.

Lavonte Richard Santiago, 42, no fixed address, told police he had the machete “so no one would cause him any trouble,” State Police said in a criminal complaint. Santiago is charged with possessing a prohibited offensive weapon and walking in an area where pedestrians are prohibited, the complaint states.

Police say Santiago was seen walking along I-83 North in Fairview Township, pushing a shopping cart. He was shirtless and had the machete attached to his hip, the complaint states.

Santiago was stopped by police, who took the machete from him for safety reasons. He provided a California ID to police, but said he had no fixed address.

He was arrested on the prohibited weapon charge and taken to York County Central Booking for arraignment, police say.