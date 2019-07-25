× Police: Columbia man tried to sneak fentanyl into Lancaster County Prison

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia man will spend up to ten years in prison for dealing fentanyl and then trying to sneak fentanyl into Lancaster County Prison, police say.

Officers say, Derreck Strausbaugh, 29, was charged in June of 2018 for having 65 bags of fentanyl on South Third Street in Columbia.

On March 24, 2019, Strausbaugh was arrested for that charge and taken to Lancaster County Prison, where staff found three bags of fentanyl in his shoe, according to police.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force filed charges and Strausbaugh pleaded guilty to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, possessing contraband and other related charges.