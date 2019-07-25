× Police: Mechanicsburg man severely injured in crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Allen Police say a man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Mechanicsburg.

On the night of July 16, Thomas Connolly, 29, crashed near the intersection of South Market Street and East Winding Hill Road.

Police say Connolly’s Jeep left the roadway and crashed into a metal traffic light pole.

Connolly was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital with severe injuries.