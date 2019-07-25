× Registered sex offender accused of receiving oral sex from underage girl, recording it on video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Camp Hill man already on the state’s sex offender registry is facing new charges after police say his wife found a video of him receiving oral sex from a 14-year-old girl on his phone.

Andre Michael Dillard, 28, of Tanwood Court, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault, according to Hampden Township Police, who began investigating after being called to Dillard’s residence on June 9 for the report of a domestic disturbance.

Police say Dillard was struck by his wife after she discovered the video on his iPhone, which she provided to police. Dillard was stopped by police as he was leaving the neighborhood in his vehicle, police say. He allegedly admitted that his wife had struck him, but would not say what caused the argument, according to the criminal complaint.

Dillard’s wife told police she had him unlock his phone for her so he could look through it. She reported that she discovered several photos of naked female body parts, and eventually uncovered a video of Dillard receiving oral sex from a girl, whom she recognized.

When she confronted Dillard, the woman told police, he allegedly told her the video was the girl’s idea, the complaint states.

Police did not take Dillard into custody at the time, but did seize his phone, the complaint says. Dillard would not provide the pin number to unlock it, saying he did not know what it was, according to the complaint.

Officers later learned that Dillard was a Tier II registered sex offender from an incident that occurred in 2013 in Dauphin County, and that Dillard was under probation.

Dillard was taken into custody at a Middlesex Township motel on June 11, the complaint states.

In an interview, Dillard allegedly told police the girl told him she wanted to perform oral sex on him, and if he refused “she would just tell his probation officer it happened anyway,” the complaint says. He eventually relented and “allowed her to do it,” Dillard allegedly told police. It was the girl’s idea to shoot video of the incident, he told police.

When she was interviewed by police, the girl said Dillard forced her to perform oral sex on him on multiple occasions. She did not tell anyone because she did not want to be viewed differently by her family, the girl told police. The girl was aware that Dillard recorded her at least once, police say.