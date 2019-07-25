Stretch of dry weather continues into the weekend with temperatures on the rise!

BEAUTIFUL END TO THE WORK WEEK: It’s been a gorgeous Thursday with low humidity and temperatures warming into the mid 80s! We are right on track for where we should be at this time of year, temperature wise. Our humidity is actually a bit low for the summer months, but I don’t believe anyone is complaining about that! Friday is likely to feature much of the same weather — low humidity, bright sunshine, and most importantly, no rain! Temperatures will be warming up a bit into the upper 80s, but still not oppressively hot. Enjoy the beautiful day on Friday, some changes are on the way for the weekend!

WARM AND DRY WEEKEND: The dry stretch we’ve had continues into the weekend! It should be a great one to spend out by the pool, or really any outdoor activities! There is a very small chance we see a stray storm on Saturday, but given how low the dew points are, I don’t think that threat will materialize. Saturday humidity should remain in check with temperatures still in the upper 80s for highs. We start to turn up the humidity a notch on Sunday with the 90s making a return! Have no fear, we are not going to be dealing with oppressive heat and humidity like last week, but things will be getting warm again.

TEMPERATURES ON THE RISE: Each day we add on a few degrees to our day time highs slowly climbing back into the 90s by the end of the weekend. The good news is, humidity lags behind a bit with pretty comfortable conditions expected through the first half of the weekend. Even when the humidity does rise, it won’t feel anything like the triple digit heat indices we had last week. We could be checking off another heat wave though, with highs in the 90s likely Sunday through at least Tuesday. Wednesday is up in the air with whether or not we get up to the 90 degree mark given the chance for more widespread shower and storm activity. Get ready for a nice weekend ahead!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash