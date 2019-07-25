× Two men indicted on robbery, firearms charges in connection with armed robbery of Rite Aid

HARRISBURG — A federal grand jury indicted two men on robbery and firearms charges Wednesday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Gerard Gaffney, 19, of Maryland, and David Marable, 18, of Washington D.C., are accused of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in Lower Paxton Township on March 28, U.S. Attorney David Freed said.

Gaffney and Marable both allegedly possessed a pistol during the robbery. Their co-conspirators, who have not been identified, demanded cash and controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Freed added.