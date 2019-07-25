× Two mosquito samples taken in Franklin County test positive for West Nile Virus

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management has reported two mosquito samples collected in Franklin County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the county announced Thursday.

One positive sample was collected from a trap in Quincy Township, and one was collected in Southampton Township, the county says.

The Franklin County Planning Department’s WNV Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management collected samples from July 1, 2019 through July 18, 2019.

At this time last year, Franklin County had 43 positive samples, the county stated.

According to the county, samples were collected from the following municipalities: Antrim Township, Chambersburg Borough, Fannett Township, Greencastle Borough, Greene Township, Guilford Township, Hamilton Township, Letterkenny Township, Lurgan Township, Mercersburg Borough, Metal Township, Mont Alto Borough, Montgomery Township, Orrstown Borough, Peters Township, Quincy Township, Shippensburg Borough, Southampton Township, St. Thomas Township, Warren Township, Washington Township, and Waynesboro Borough.

Mosquito surveillance in Franklin County indicates that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from artificial containers left behind by humans. Artificial containers can be something as small as a bottle cap to something as large as a swimming pool.

Additional containers such as tires, buckets and tarps are preferred by mosquitoes because the predators found in nature which would naturally prey on mosquito larvae are not present, the county said.

Franklin County residents can contact the Franklin County West Nile Virus Program by calling 717-261-3855 or email jgoetz@franklincountypa.gov.

For information about West Nile Virus symptoms in humans, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-PA-Health.