York man accused of stealing handgun from his father

YORK COUNTY — A 20-year-old York County man has been charged with theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly took his father’s 9mm handgun earlier this month, according to West Manchester Township Police.

Joseph O’Donnell III is accused of stealing a Springfield XD handgun from his father, who reported the alleged theft on July 12.

O’Donnell took the gun from its hiding place under the couch in the living room of the home he shared with his father in York, police say.

The victim reported that he noticed the couch had been moved and the handgun was missing. He suspected his son of committing the theft because only his son and wife had access to the gun, and O’Donnell has a criminal history, police say.

The victim told police he went to Sunset Park and found his son, who was playing basketball. When he confronted O’Donnell, the victim reported, he became “100 percent confident” that O’Donnell had taken the gun, based on his statements and body language.

O’Donnell told the victim he would go home and implied he would retrieve the gun and return it, the victim told police.

When O’Donnell did not return home, police say, the victim searched the area again and located him at a basketball court at Highland Park. This time, police say, O’Donnell fled when he saw the victim.

Later that night, police say, the victim reported to the West Manchester Township Police Station to report that his son had texted him to apologize for taking the gun and told him he’d need a few days to get the gun back.

The victim showed police text messages from his son that said “I’m sorry”, “I need a few days to get it back,” according to police.