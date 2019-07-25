× York man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 22-year-old York man with two counts of drug delivery resulting in death in connection to fatal overdose that occurred in Jackson Township in November 2017, Northern York County Regional Police say.

Jalaun Ameer Moore, of the 400 block of Fisher Drive, is also charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to distribute a prohibited substance, according to police.

He is accused of delivering the fentanyl-laced heroin used by a Jackson Township man found dead of an overdose in Thomasville on Nov. 23, 2017.

Kevin Scavitti died of opiate toxicity, according to autopsy results.

Two people who were with Scavitti on the night he overdosed told police the drugs were supplied by Moore. One of the witnesses told police she had purchased heroin from Moore in the past, and had arranged the transaction between Moore and Scavitti, which occurred near York College in the Manor Street area, police say. The witness said she bought the heroin from Moore for Scavitti, paying Moore $80 for a gram.

Scavitti used the heroin the woman had given him, and immediately said he did not feel well, the witnesses told police. He exited the car and fell to the sidewalk.

The two witnesses drove Scavitti to a home in Chesapeake Estates, where one of them administered Narcan to Scavitti, to no effect.

They then drove to the front of Chesapeake Estates, removed Scavitti from the car, left him lying by a group of mailboxes at the entrance, and fled, police say.

The outside temperature at the time was 23 degrees, according to police.

The female witness later identified Moore as the man who sold her the heroin, picking him out of a photo lineup, police say.