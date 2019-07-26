A beautiful weekend ahead, with a slow return to heat and higher humidity

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The humidity starts to increase a bit heading into the weekend, and temperatures gradually warm too. Friday brings plenty of sunshine, with slightly more humid conditions by the end of the day. The morning starts with comfortable humidity levels and temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon. Winds are light, with a few fair weather clouds popping up during the afternoon. Saturday is more or less a repeat of Friday. The only difference is that skies look partly cloudy as opposed to mostly sunny. Conditions remain dry into Sunday and temperatures increase a bit more. A few spots could come close to 90 degrees again, if not touching it, on Sunday. Humidity levels remain muggy through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The heat stays here through early next week, but it’s more bearable than the heatwave of this past weekend. Skies are partly cloudy with dry conditions sticking around. It’s still muggy, with temperatures a touch higher too. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s at times during peak afternoon heating. Tuesday is still hot and humid Temperatures are similar to Monday, but there’s the chance for a couple late day thunderstorms. Heat indices peak in the middle 90s. Wednesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as the next system slowly crosses the region. Temperatures fall back a bit, with readings in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. It’s still muggy. Thursday brings more shower and thunderstorm chances as the system stalls nearby. Temperatures are lower, with lower to middle 80s expected throughout Central PA.

-Andrea Michaels