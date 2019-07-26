Bridge carrying Route 225 over Deep Creek in Mifflin Township, Dauphin County now open, PennDOT says

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The new bridge carrying State Route 225 over a tributary to Deep Creek in Mifflin Township opened to traffic on Friday, PennDOT announced.

The bridge was fully replaced as part of PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

The new bridge is longer and wider than the one it replaced, and is designed with a 100-year lifespan. Replacement work was performed by JVI Group, of York Springs.

This bridge is one of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The partnership will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.