Carlisle Police searching for suspected package theives

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are looking for help in identifying the suspects in the theft of a package from the porch of a home on the 100 block of S. West St.

According to police, two juveniles can be seen on surveillance footage approaching the residence at about 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday. After bending down to look at the package, the briefly stepped away before returning to pick it up and run off, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.