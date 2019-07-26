× City of Harrisburg soliciting letters of interest from firms to purchase water and sewer system

HARRISBURG — The city of Harrisburg is soliciting letters of interest from industry firms to purchase the water and sewer system owned by Capital Region Water.

Capital Region Water took over operation of the city’s systems in 2013.

Now, the city wants to see if another firm could step in and reduce the costs of rates and fees for residents.

Capital Region Water and its Board of Directors issued this statement: