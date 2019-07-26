× Employee at York County Weis Market accused of scamming store out of $836

YORK COUNTY — An employee at a West Manchester Township Weis Market has been charged with retail theft and theft by deception after police say he intentionally entered the wrong barcode for items, resulting in a loss of almost $850 for the store.

Sakai Barton, 20, was charged after West Manchester Township Police were notified by the store’s asset protection manager, who had been investigating internal theft at the store, police say.

Over the course of the investigation, the asset protection manager discovered Barton had intentionally under-rang fruit merchandise from the salad bar at Weis. He would select the merchandise, then ring it up under a barcode for bananas at 59 cents per pound — a far lower price than the actual value of the merchandise Barton selected, police say.

Barton allegedly did this 105 times, with the store incurring an average loss of $7.97 per transaction, police say. The total loss to the store was $836.85, according to police.

Police say Barton admitted to the offenses and provided police with a written statement.