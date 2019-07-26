Harrisburg University breaking ground on 17 story building downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Construction is set to begin in Harrisburg on Friday, for a 17 story, multi-million dollar building.

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will be growing their academic space for students, while creating a positive economic impact downtown.

Once finished, the 130 million dollar tower will stand 265 feet tall, making it the fourth largest building in Harrisburg, at Third and Chestnut.

The new building will have 275-thousand square feet for academic use, a 197 room hotel, and a restaurant.

University officials say the building will have at least 1,000 new students with centers for nursing, pharmaceutical, and other health programs.

HHM will own the hotel portion of the building, the company is based in Harrisburg. The restaurant, which will be on the first floor of the building will have a separate owner, that hasn't been announced yet.

The old, empty buildings that previously occupied the lot were demolished earlier this week.

The ground breaking ceremony is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 a.m., officials say the building will celebrate the grand opening in Fall 2021.