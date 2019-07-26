× Lancaster man will serve up to 20 years in prison after conviction on drug dealing, firearms charges

LANCASTER — A 40-year-old Lancaster man was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for dealing cocaine and marijuana and possessing two loaded guns, including one that was stolen, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says.

Dwayne T. Wright was sentenced to 7½ to 20 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright at a hearing this week, the DA’s Office says. He was convicted at trial in May of felony possession with intent to deliver, felony firearms charges, and other elated offenses stemming from a June 12, 2018 traffic stop in Lancaster, according to the DA.

Wright has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1995, according to prosecutors. In the 2018 incident, he was driving on a suspended license and wanted on a parole violation when he was stopped by police, who found two pistols with loaded magazines and quantities of cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale when they searched the vehicle, prosecutors say.

One of the handguns had been reported stolen about two months earlier, according to prosecutors.