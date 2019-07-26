Lower Allen Township Police seek help in identifying suspected caramel crook

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected candy thief.

Police say that on July 18 at about 2:14 p.m., workers at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates at the Capital City Mall called to report that the pictured suspect made off with a box of caramel smidgens.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white man, wearing glasses, a Miami Dolphins baseball cap, an orange, short-sleeved button down shirt, blue cargo shorts, and a pair of Crocs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575.