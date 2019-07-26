Lower Allen Township Police seek help in identifying suspected caramel crook

Photo Gallery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected candy thief.
Police say that on July 18 at about 2:14 p.m., workers at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates at the Capital City Mall called to report that the pictured suspect made off with a box of caramel smidgens.
The suspect is described as a heavyset white man, wearing glasses, a Miami Dolphins baseball cap, an orange, short-sleeved button down shirt, blue cargo shorts, and a pair of Crocs.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575.
40.223076 -76.932607