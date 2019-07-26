× PA Game Commission: Bald eagle found shot dead near cemetery in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A bald eagle was shot and killed Thursday night in Elk Creek Township, Erie County, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The “mature” eagle was found near a cemetery about 10 miles from the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.

The Game Commission responded to the area and determined that the eagle had been shot.

Anyone with information should contact the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Office at or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.