× Photographer’s ‘Lest We Forget’ exhibit tells the story of Holocaust survivors to new generation

A photographer who takes photos around the world is on a mission.

Luigi Toscano putting together a traveling exhibit that focuses attention on holocaust survivors.

Regina Dollman, of Kansas City, Missouri, is among those survivors whose stories will be told. She says her time in a Nazi concentration camp still seems like yesterday.

Born in Poland in 1929, Dollman was only 11 when Nazis began rounding up the Jews in her country. Unlike many of her family members, Dollman survived.

“They had the trains, and there was the selection,” Dollman recalls. “They were separating people to go to the camps, or to the work camps. My family, they want to Auschwitz. And, that was it.”

Dollman is one of the survivors whose face is part of a traveling exhibit called “Lest We Forget,” featuring Toscano’s work.

“We can learn so many things from these people,” Toscano says. “I remember that, when I start this project, one of the survivors tells me, Luigi, when you forget the past, you are damned to repeat it.”

Toscano says his main goal is to create awareness and newfound understanding within younger generations.

“Lest We Forget” is showing in select locations in the U.S., including New York and Boston. Go here to learn more about the project.