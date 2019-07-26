× Police arrest man for walking naked in a field near York Airport

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police arrested a 28-year-old Spring Grove man earlier this month after they say he was seen walking around a field near the York Airport in the nude.

Ian A. Smith, of the 6000 block of Pahagaco Road, is charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred on July 15, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

Officers were dispatched to the airport, located on the 6000 block of Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township at 7:44 a.m. for the report of a naked man. Police say they had been looking for Smith the previous night, because of a warrant authorizing them to take him for an immediate examination because of his alleged mental illness, due to concern that he could be a danger to himself or others.

As police were traveling to the scene, a worker at the airport reported that Smith approached him and asked if he could get a ride in the back of the worker’s pickup truck and stated he was running from police, the complaint says. The worker reported that he last saw Smith hiding under a bridge on Airport Road.

Police went to the bridge, but Smith was no longer hiding under it. He was found a short time later just west of the bridge, hiding in a wooded area. When police approached, he exited the woods and was taken into custody, police say.

While in custody, Smith claimed he had been walking around the woods naked for two days, the complaint states. He allegedly told police he had to lose his clothes because “people were after him.”

Police transported Smith to York Hospital, the complaint says.