× Police investigate incident in which 51-year-old woman was found on rail trail in Lebanon

LEBANON — Police are investigating an incident in which a 51-year-old woman was found on the rail trail between 8th and 9th street in Lebanon around 6:12 a.m. Friday.

Police say the woman was heard yelling for help by an employee of a business located in the area. The witness did not observe anyone else in the area. The woman is being treated at a local medical facility.

It’s unknown exactly what happened to the woman and whether she was assaulted or received her injuries in another manner, according to police. Police don’t believe she was using the rail trail for recreational purposes.

Police note that they’ve been unable to interview the woman. Though, she has been identified and family members are aware of her treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.