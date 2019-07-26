× Police: Turkey Hill employee conspired with stepfather to steal cigarettes from business

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Turkey Hill employee allegedly conspired with his stepfather to steal cigarettes from the business.

The theft occurred around 2:50 a.m. Saturday at the Turkey Hill on Lancaster Pike in Drumore Township

State Police say 20-year-old Zackary Smith sold one carton of cigarettes to his stepfather, 43-year-old David McCullough, who was posing as a customer. Smith put the carton in a plastic bag and he then allegedly pretended to ring up four additional cartons.

McCullough left the store without paying for the additional cartons, according to State Police.

The store manager contacted corporate security after discovering the theft. Turkey Hill reviewed video surveillance — confirming the theft — and alerted State Police. The total loss was valued at $330.40.

Smith was taken into custody without incident at Turkey Hill Saturday night. McCullough was taken into custody that night as well, after being summoned to the police station for an interview.

Both men face charges of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft, court documents show.