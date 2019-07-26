× Police: Woman intentionally hit man with her car during domestic dispute in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 29-year-old Carlisle woman is facing aggravated and simple assault charges after police say she hit a man with her car during a domestic dispute.

Brittany Motley-McCoy was charged Thursday after the incident, which occurred at about 8:22 p.m. on the first block of Logistics Drive, according to Carlisle Police.

The victim reported that Motley-McCoy intentionally struck him with her vehicle after they had a verbal dispute. Several witnesses collaborated the victim’s account, allegedly telling police that Motley-McCoy drove her car in a complete circle in order to intentionally strike the victim.

The victim was not seriously injured, police say.

Motley-McCoy was taken into custody on the assault charges.