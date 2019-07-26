Police: Woman intentionally hit man with her car during domestic dispute in Carlisle

Posted 11:47 AM, July 26, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 29-year-old Carlisle woman is facing aggravated and simple assault charges after police say she hit a man with her car during a domestic dispute.

Brittany Motley-McCoy was charged Thursday after the incident, which occurred at about 8:22 p.m. on the first block of Logistics Drive, according to Carlisle Police.

The victim reported that Motley-McCoy intentionally struck him with her vehicle after they had a verbal dispute. Several witnesses collaborated the victim’s account, allegedly telling police that Motley-McCoy drove her car in a complete circle in order to intentionally strike the victim.

The victim was not seriously injured, police say.

Motley-McCoy was taken into custody on the assault charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.