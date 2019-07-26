‘Track + Trace’ initiative pushes more gun stores to go electronic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attorney General Josh Shapiro's "Track + Trace" program is pushing more gun stores to conduct sales electronically.

The program seeks to cut down the paperwork police need to manually enter by having customers fill out their information on computers.

Small business owners worry, however, the move will hurt their bottom line by making stores invest in the technology to support electronic forms. Meantime, other stores already have the technology in place.

On Thursday, State Police announced their support for the program, which was introduced two weeks ago in Erie.

"Getting licensed firearms dealers on-board in completing the record of sale documentation electronically is one way we can reduce the backlog in Harrisburg and ensure relevant information is available to law enforcement, instantaneously," State Police Major Douglas Buris said during the announcement.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro added, "We want to keep guns out of the hands of people who are not supposed to have them and we all want to save lives."