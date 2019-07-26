Tranquil weather pattern holds through the weekend, storm chances return next week!

ANOTHER CLEAR AND CALM NIGHT: Temperatures this afternoon soared up into the upper 80s under mainly clear skies filled with bright sunshine! We got a few degrees above average for this time of year. The mainly quiet weather pattern continues as we push into tonight. With high pressure overhead, skies will remain clear tonight and winds will be calm. Those ingredient combined will allow temperatures to drop off into the mid 60s tonight again! High pressure continues to slide off to the east tomorrow and the return flow behind it will be pulling more humid air back into the region.

GORGEOUS WEEKEND: Get ready for a perfect pool weekend coming up! Temperatures will be warming up a bit with each day, highs on Saturday managing to get into the upper 80s. We kicked things up a notch for Sunday with a return of the 90s! Saturday is your best best for comfortable conditions with humidity slow to return. Dew points should still be in the low 60s for the start of the weekend. As southerly to southwesterly flow kicks in, higher dew points will join us for the second half of the weekend. Still, it is looking like a mainly if not entirely dry weekend! That means get ready for some good pool weather and enjoy the sunshine!

DRY START NEXT WEEK: The nice dry stretch of weather continues through the weekend and into the start of the next work week! We don’t see any return of rain chances until Tuesday. A couple storms are possible Tuesday evening as a warm front lifts through the area. Behind the front a strong stream of moisture and warmer air will allow for unsettled weather to return. Wednesday more widespread shower and storm activity is to be expected as a cold front approaches. Eventually it will cross through late Wednesday night into Thursday, and we will slowly be drying up!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a fantastic Friday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash