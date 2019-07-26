UPDATE: Police say man was not stealing packages in Newberry Twp

LEWISBERRY, PA. — Newberry Twp Police now say the man suspected of stealing packages earlier in the week was instead soliciting for his business and did NOT take anything. Police made contact with the man, whose picture and picture of his red pickup truck were shared in hopes of identifying him earlier in the week.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Newberry Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man whom we believe might be stealing property from residents porches. This particular incident occurred in in Lewisberry Borough on July 23, 2019. The individual photographed observed a package on the homeowner’s porch and walked onto their property. Upon noticing that the homeowner had a video surveillance system the individual quickly exited the property and entered a red pick-up truck. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and our agency is seeking leads regarding the identification and /or whereabouts of the pictured individual.