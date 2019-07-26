× Woman shot, killed in Cumberland County

NORTH MIDDLETON TWP., CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. — A woman was found dead Monday evening in front of a home in North Middleton Township. Police were called to 441 Pleasant Hall Rd. around 5:32 p.m. and found the body of Linda Brandt. An autopsy performed Tuesday determined that Brandt, 64, succumbed to gunshot wounds.

North Middleton Township Police say they believe Brandt was targeted and that this was not a random act. They do not believe the public is in any danger. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-243-7910.