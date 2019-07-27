36th Annual Hispanic Cultural Festival hosted in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER - A local church celebrated nearly 40 years of Hispanic culture.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church hosted the 36th annual Hispanic Cultural Festival on Saturday.

Lancaster's Hispanic Community came together to share their culture through a wide variety of food, Latin music and more.

The festival also helped the church raise money for local community programs.

"It also brings together the celebration of our culture which units our different ethnic groups in our parish," said Father Allan Wolfe pastor at the San Juan Bautista Catholic Church," but also allows us to share that with other people here in the wider Lancaster community."

The church has hosted the annual Hispanic festival since 1983. Organizers hope to continue the community tradition.