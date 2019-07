× Five displaced following house fire in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two adults and three children were displaced following a house fire last night in Lower Paxton Township, according to The Red Cross.

The Red Cross assisted 2 adults & 3 children last night after a fire in their townhouse in the 600 block of Lorax Rd. Harrisburg, Dauphin County. Resources for food, clothing and shelter were provided. — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) July 27, 2019

Dispatch says firefighters responded to the fire in the 600 block of Lopax Road, Harrisburg, shortly before 9:00 p.m. Friday.

There were no confirmed injuries.