× A 2-year-old boy is missing after his parents were found dead in a car in Montana

Oregon authorities are looking for 2-year-old Aiden Castiel Salcido after his parents were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana.

The boy’s parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, were not married and both had felony warrants after a burglary last year. They were set to serve prison time, police said.

“The case resulted in criminal convictions and Hannah was scheduled to begin serving her sentence at the Jackson County Jail on June 11th, 2019. She did not show up for her sentencing,” police said.

Concerned relatives, who’d not heard from the family, reported them missing to the Medford Police Department in Oregon the same day her sentence was set to start.

Their car was stopped in Montana

On Thursday, the Kalispell Police Department in Montana stopped a vehicle with Oregon plates and suspected the male driver and female passenger were giving false information about their identity.

The vehicle tried to speed away but officers spiked the tires. When officers approached, they found the couple in the car deceased, police said.

The female seemed to have been shot in the head and the male had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

“Investigators are greatly concerned for Aiden’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help in locating him safely and expeditiously,” the department said.

Janiak’s last financial transactions were on June 3 and 4 at a Walmart where the couple purchased camping equipment, police said.

“Hannah was described as a good mother,” police said. “Family also said the trio were homeless and would camp along the greenway in Medford.”

Aiden could be anywhere between Medford and Montana, and authorities are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 541-774-2250.