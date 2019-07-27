× A woman died after trying to reach the famous ‘Into the Wild’ bus

A 24-year-old woman from Belarus died on Alaska’s Stampede Trail on Thursday while attempting to visit an abandoned bus made famous by the book and film “Into the Wild.”

Veramika Maikamava and her husband Piotr Markielau wanted to reach Fairbanks Bus 142, where “Into the Wild” subject Christopher McCandless died in 1992, Alaska State Trooper spokesperson Ken Marsh told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Markielau called state troopers in Fairbanks on Thursday night to report that his wife had died, according to a news release from the Alaska State Troopers.

The newlywed couple attempted to cross the Teklanika River, which was running high and fast due to recent rains, when Maikamava was swept under the water, the agency said. Markielau told state troopers that by the time he was able to pull his wife out of the water about 75 to 100 feet downstream, she was already dead.

A trooper responded at the scene with volunteers from the Tri-Valley Fire Department, the Alaska State Troopers said. Maikamava’s body was sent to the state medical examiner and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Since the publication of Jon Krakauer’s book “Into the Wild” in 1996, and the release of the movie in 2007, hikers from all over the world have trekked out to the Alaskan wilderness to retrace the steps of McCandless.

In 2010, a Swiss hiker drowned while trying to cross the Teklanika River, less than a mile from the bus where McCandless lived. Several people are rescued from the Stampede Trail every year, Lynn Macaloon, the acting public information officer for Denali National Park and Preserve, told VICE in 2016.