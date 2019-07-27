Dry stretch continues through Monday before shower and storm chances return mid-week!

MAINLY DRY SUNDAY: We kicked off the weekend on a dry, comfortable and warm note. Unfortunately, some changes are on the way. Humidity will be on the rise over the next 24 hours bringing muggier conditions back for the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be warming up as well with more 90s likely for Sunday! With the higher humidity and warm temperatures, it could be enough to spark up a stray thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon. Most of the day will be warm and dry, but during the peak heating hours 3 PM – 5 PM, there is a chance for a stray thunderstorm. Temperatures struggle to cool down during the overnight period over the next couple of days and with the mild mornings, afternoon temperatures should get into the 90s.

MORE STORMS MIDWEEK: We’ll start the new work week on a dry note with warm temperatures and muggy conditions! By Tuesday, a warm front will lift through the area bringing back even more moisture and higher humidity. Temperatures will continue to warm into the low 90s for highs Tuesday afternoon. A couple storms will be likely behind the front by Tuesday evening, although the first half of the day should remain mainly dry. More widespread showers and storms are likely on Wednesday as the cold front approaches and eventually crosses through by Thursday morning. As strong energy swings through in the upper levels of the atmosphere, it’s possible a few isolated showers and storms still linger Thursday.

TEMPERATURES DROP OFF: In the beginning of the work week, we’ll likely have another heatwave on our hands with temperatures in the low 90s from Sunday through Tuesday. With storm activity on Wednesday, temperatures will likely not make it into the 90s. Behind the frontal passage on Thursday, temperatures should drop back into the mid 80s for highs. Unsettled weather continues into the weekend too.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash