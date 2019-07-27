Florida man arrested for attempted homicide following West Manheim Township shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Florida man was taken into custody on Thursday for attempted homicide after he shot at two people in West Manheim Township.

On July 21 West Manheim Township Police responded to a shooting at a house in the first block of Hillcrest Drive in Hanover.

Police say 76-year-old, Donald Laughman of Florida, drove to the house to confront the homeowners over an inheritance dispute. He had allegedly called to threaten the homeowners earlier that week.

The homeowners, a man and woman in their 50s, met Laughman out in their driveway when he started shooting at them from inside his Chevy Silverado truck.

Both victims fled and sought cover behind another vehicle.

Police say Laughman fired at the victims several times, striking the windshield of the vehicle where they were hiding behind, twice.

Laughman then drove off and the uninjured victims immediately called 911.

Officers reviewed the home surveillance footage that captured the shooting and began tracking Laughman who had no fixed address.

On Thursday, July 25, Laughman was located at a campground near McConnellsburg and was taken into custody by State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service without incident.

Police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun inside Laughman’s vehicle.

Laughman was taken to York County Prison in lieu of $250,000.000 bail.

He is facing charges for criminal attempt of criminal homicide, possession of a prohibited firearm, and aggravated assault among other charges.