Harrisburg community gathers for “Stop the Violence” cookout

HARRISBURG, Pa. --- People took advantage of good weather Saturday afternoon for a good cause.

The "Loving Memories Movement" and "Kingdom Warrior Outreach Ministries" hosted the third annual "Stop the Violence" cookout at Emerald Park.

The event features games, prizes, and free food.

Organizers, such as Joyce Vanderhorst-Gamble with Kingdom Warrior Outreach Ministries, said the main goal of the cookout is to restore peace in the community by fighting crime with family fun.

We are going to re-claim the streets, we are going to stop the drugs. We are going to stop the ungodly behavior. We are going to re-claim the streets and put God first in all things," said Vanderhorst-Gamble.

Organizers say they also hold community marches with the same goal of combating violence in the city.