Man’s body recovered from Susquehanna River near Peach Bottom Marina

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The body of a 20-year-old man has been recovered from the Susquehanna River, according to Lancaster County’s Coroner.

Officials say the call came in around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday to the area of Peach Bottom Marina in Fulton Township.

Emergency Dispatch says a group of people were cliff jumping nearby, when a man from the group never came back up.

Dive teams were on scene for hours searching before the body was recovered.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday July 29.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating.