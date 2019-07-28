16th annual motorcycle ride to benefit Homes for Our Troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Motorcyclists in York County revved their engine for a good cause.

Hundreds of bikers riding at the 16th Annual Bike Run to benefit Homes for Our Troops, a non-profit organization that offers not only a home, but the first steps towards a new life to disabled veterans.

The ride is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse every year.

"When it comes to them being severely disabled and having homes that maybe they can't climb the steps or they cannot have their wheelchair, they can't go to the second floor," Liz Davies, Regional Marketing Manager of Texas Roadhouse, said. "So these homes and homes for our troops actually builds homes for them so that are totally adapted to what their needs are if they need any kind of handicap facility in their homes."

"These soldiers are out there who have been injured they are heroes, we have to get out and help them any way we can this is one of those events that can make that happen," Phil Campbell, Vice President of Pennsylvania American Legion Riders, said.

Texas roadhouse hoping to raise $300,000. The company has raised more than one million dollars for the organization over the last 15 years.