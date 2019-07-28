Coroner called to Route 30 crash in East Hempfield Township

Posted 9:16 AM, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, July 28, 2019
police-tape-lights-generic

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (10:00 a.m.) East Hempfield Township Police say a 29-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle, after a single-vehicle crash, and died at the scene.

Route 30 eastbound is expected to reopen soon, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation.

PREVIOUSLY

Emergency dispatch says the coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Route 30, this morning.

The accident happened around 6:22 a.m. on Route 30 eastbound near mile marker 261.8.

Route 30 eastbound is currently closed, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

