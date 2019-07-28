Gunfire erupts at a Brooklyn park, leaving 1 dead and 11 injured, New York police say

Twelve people were struck by gunfire at a Brooklyn park shortly after a festival that drew thousands of revelers, police said.

One man died and another victim is in critical condition after the shooting Saturday night, the New York Police Department said Sunday.

The wounded victims range in age from 21 to 55 years old. The name of the 38-year-old man killed has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The melee broke out around 11 p.m. at the park’s playground, not long after the second night of the “Old Timers” festival ended.

The event in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood features local artists and musicians. And until Saturday night, the annual festival had been a peaceful event for decades, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“This tragedy does not define Brownsville. It does not define the people of Brownsville,” de Blasio said.

Authorities believe at least two people used two guns in the attack. But no arrests have been made, and the motive remains a mystery.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said a few thousand people were at the Old Timers event. Police asked anyone who took photos or video that might be helpful in the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577 TIPS or crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.