Hot and humid start to the work week with storm chances returning Tuesday!

BEAUTIFUL START TO WORK WEEK: It was a mainly dry end to the weekend except for the one stray storm that developed near Harrisburg bringing a brief heavy shower to the area. The rest of us remained hot, humid, and dry! Temperatures managed to climb into the low 90s in spots earlier this afternoon and it was day two of the 90-degree heat. Unfortunately, there are more 90s as we start off the new work week. It should be a dry day, although a hot one again and humidity continues to rise. The Juniata County Youth Fair will be happening from 8 AM to 8 PM on Monday at the Juniata County Fairgrounds in Port Royal. If you can brave the heat and humidity, it is sure to be a beautiful day with no rain chances! As we push towards the middle of the work week, unsettled weather does make a return.

UNSETTLED WEATHER MIDWEEK: We’ve had a nice stretch of dry weather, but unfortunately all good things must come to an end. Mother Nature brings back storm chances by Tuesday evening as a warm front crosses through. Behind that front, an unstable airmass rich with moisture will settle in prompting a couple storms during the second half of the day Tuesday. Wednesday is still looking like the most probable day for widespread showers and storms across the area as a cold front closes in. That front crosses through on Thursday, but its possible we still deal with some lingering showers and storms through the day on Thursday as a secondary area of low pressure develops to our south. We look to dry out by the end of the work week, but more storm chances return for the weekend.

TEMPERATURE DROP OFF: We checked off two days of 90 degree temperatures and two more days of the heat are likely. Monday and Tuesday will remain hot and humid ahead of the showers and storms that settle in midweek. With the widespread shower and storm activity likely for Wednesday, temperatures will likely drop off a bit back into the mid 80s. We hang around the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the work week with slightly warmer temperatures making a return for the weekend!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash