Local soccer teams compete in 8th Annual 5 Angels Soccer Tournament

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Adams County - 16 local soccer teams competed against each other not only for the win but for 5 soccer players who never got to play again.

Five Angels Memorial Soccer Tournament held its 8th annual tournament at the Utz Soccer Fields.

The tournament honors five New Oxford High School Students and soccer players who were killed in a car crash in 2011.

President of the 5 Angels Soccer Tournament, Margaret Sheridan said the families organize the event to raise money for local soccer programs and to remember their five children.

"It's a great way to give back, and also remember them, and I know that's what they would want us to do. We are doing it in their memory, in their honor, where children are benefiting," said Sheridan.

Kyla Brossoit, New Oxford High School student, said the event is a really cool opportunity to see everyone play together at the tournament.

"It's nice, and it also brings awareness just to always stay safe," said Hannah Messner, New Oxford High School Student, "It brings me and the whole team a lot of joy knowing that we are still representing them and they still are remembered and they'll always be remembered."

Some of the money raised on Sunday will help the organization award college scholarships to local students.