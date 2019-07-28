Police: Man facing multiple charges after sideswiping mounted trooper in Harrisburg

Posted 12:55 PM, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, July 28, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a motorcycle driver was taken into custody early this morning after he sideswiped a mounted trooper and tried to flee in Harrisburg City.

According to authorities, around 2:30 a.m., a Pennsylvania State Trooper on horseback was in the area of Sawyers bar, on 2nd Street, when he approached a man on a motorcycle who had been seen driving in a careless manner that had almost resulted in a crash.

Police say the man on the motorcycle tried to flee and sideswiped the trooper and his horse.

The trooper and horse were uninjured and pursued the man identified as 33-year-old Abraham Rodriguez of Harrisburg.

Police say the trooper stopped the motorcycle and after a brief struggle, Rodriguez was taken into custody.

Rodriguez is facing two felony counts for aggravated assault, one felony count for fleeing or attempting to elude officer, and a DUI among other charges.

