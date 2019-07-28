Missing Lebanon County man found dead on Appalachian Trail

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Lebanon County man who was reported missing last week, was found dead on a section of the Appalachian Trail in Bethel Township, Berks County, according to State Police.

James Cramer, 56, of Myerstown, was found by a search party Sunday, at 11 a.m. His wife told police he left his home Tuesday, July 23, sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

His vehicle was found Wednesday in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail on Route 645 in Schuylkill County, police said.

No additional details were immediately released. The investigation is being handled by State Police in Schuylkill Haven.